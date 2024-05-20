L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 18,086 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. 5,465,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $33.66.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

