L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 2,226 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after buying an additional 1,413,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

