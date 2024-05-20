L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 278 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,307.2% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 80,092 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,491.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 257,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

