L.M. Kohn & Company Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 186,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 866,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

