Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $65,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LH traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.85. The stock had a trading volume of 591,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,380. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.41. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,748 shares of company stock worth $12,670,956 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

