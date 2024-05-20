Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $29.52 on Monday, reaching $941.59. 289,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $933.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $559.41 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

