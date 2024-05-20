Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lands’ End Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:LE opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
