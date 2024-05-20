Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

