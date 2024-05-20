Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.89. 416,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

