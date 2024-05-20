Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 126,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 204,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. 53,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

