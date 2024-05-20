Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

