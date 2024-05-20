Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Takes $10.54 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,000. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 1.11% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

