Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lear

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a 12-month low of $121.38 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lear by 131.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.