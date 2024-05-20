Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $24.89

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $22.72. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 8,830,405 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

