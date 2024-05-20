Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Michael M. Mccann Acquires 2,099 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Limbach Stock Up 1.6 %

Limbach stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 104,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

