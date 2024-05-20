Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Lincoln Electric worth $33,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $13,377,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,642,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.76. 163,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,384. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.69.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

