Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 10,000 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,873,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,072.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.95. 199,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161,870 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

