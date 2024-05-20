Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $259.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.79. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $2,829,959. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 105.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 66.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 223.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after acquiring an additional 216,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

