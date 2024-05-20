LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Kjell Gruner Sells 5,000 Shares

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LVWR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,472. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

