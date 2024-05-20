LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.10 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and $2.61 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

