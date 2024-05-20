Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,216 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $192,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.19. 1,653,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,891. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

