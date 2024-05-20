Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 3.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 1,307,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,560,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Lufax Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s payout ratio is -178.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 382,884 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 25.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 862,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 663.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

