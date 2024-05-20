Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 0.6% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,879,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,965,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,630. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.66 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

