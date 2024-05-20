Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $53,785,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $19,547,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 26.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 337,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

