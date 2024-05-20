M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.45), with a volume of 19816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.90 ($2.26).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
