Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Holdings Lowered by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,619,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,893 shares during the quarter. Macy’s comprises 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 2.78% of Macy’s worth $153,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Macy’s stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.10. 6,308,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

