Magazine Luiza Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 28th (OTC:MGLUY)

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, May 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.

Magazine Luiza Stock Performance

Magazine Luiza stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Magazine Luiza has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Get Magazine Luiza alerts:

Magazine Luiza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Magazine Luiza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magazine Luiza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.