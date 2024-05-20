Magazine Luiza Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 28th (OTC:MGLUY)

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, May 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.
Magazine Luiza Stock Performance
Magazine Luiza stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Magazine Luiza has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.
Magazine Luiza Company Profile
