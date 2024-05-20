Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.47. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 5,831 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $564.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $593,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.