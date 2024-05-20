Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGNI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.95.

MGNI stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,759,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

