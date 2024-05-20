Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $218,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,338,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $27.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.