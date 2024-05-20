MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.78.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

DE traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.84. 288,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.32. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

