MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,608 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on J. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,966. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

