MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

