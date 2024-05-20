MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 536 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $75.92. 1,467,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,730,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

