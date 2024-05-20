MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.20. 1,301,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,329. The firm has a market cap of $299.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.