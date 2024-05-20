MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.
Paychex Stock Down 0.0 %
PAYX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.59. 142,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,284. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Read More
