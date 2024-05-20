MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.58

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.58 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 575353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,983,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 956,683 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after buying an additional 734,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,543,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

