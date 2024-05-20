Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,928 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates makes up approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $78,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.64. The stock had a trading volume of 363,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,205. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.12.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

