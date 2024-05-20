Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.50.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $228.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3,943.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

