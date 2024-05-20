Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 439,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,466,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 688,403 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 416,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.