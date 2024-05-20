Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott International worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.33. 939,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,540 shares of company stock worth $19,955,286 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

