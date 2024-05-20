Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,451,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,578,327. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.72. 1,397,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.76. The firm has a market cap of $427.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

