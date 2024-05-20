Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,948,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231,209 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of Mastercard worth $2,537,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 540,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,578,327 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $459.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

