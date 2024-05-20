McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 206.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,458 shares of company stock worth $2,386,114 in the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.46. 521,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

