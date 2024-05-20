McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Up 0%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $566.16 and last traded at $564.62. 147,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 705,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $564.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

