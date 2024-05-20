Mckinley Capital Management LLC Acquires 184 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.84. 1,209,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,106. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.