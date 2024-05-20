Mckinley Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $988,852,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.42. 271,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $142.27 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

