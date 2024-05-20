Mckinley Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,175 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 188.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 309.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55,163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Stellantis by 6.8% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. 2,350,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

