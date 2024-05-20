Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $28.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $775.96. 258,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,763. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $404.80 and a 52 week high of $778.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $693.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.