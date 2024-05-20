Mckinley Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 42.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $19.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $944.69. 351,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,547. The company has a market cap of $372.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $939.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $840.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

