Mckinley Capital Management LLC Takes $729,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CASY stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $334.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.17. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $344.01.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

